Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Georgia Tech 1-1

What to Know

Georgia Tech will challenge Pittsburgh on the road at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

After soaring high against Alcorn St. two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last Saturday. Georgia Tech took a 49-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Florida.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Pittsburgh was humbled last week. They were completely outmatched, falling 51-6 to Penn St. Pittsburgh was down by 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday at 12:30 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Yellow Jackets are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

Last season, Pittsburgh was 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Georgia Tech, they too, were 6-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.