Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Georgia Tech will challenge Pittsburgh on the road at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia Tech are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

After soaring high against Alcorn St. two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last Saturday. Georgia Tech took a 49-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Florida.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Pittsburgh were humbled last week. They were completely outmatched, falling 51-6 to Penn St. Pittsburgh was down by 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.