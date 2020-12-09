The Pittsburgh Panthers have had their way with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets of late, winning four of the last five meetings between the ACC rivals. Pittsburgh visited Georgia Tech last season and overcame three turnovers en route to a 20-10 victory. The Panthers aim for another road triumph when they take on the Yellow Jackets on Thursday night. Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5 ACC), which is wrapping up its regular-season schedule, had its bid for a third straight win squashed last time out as it was crushed 52-17 at Clemson on Nov. 28. The Yellow Jackets (3-6, 3-5) also are coming off a loss, a 23-13 setback at North Carolina State on Saturday. The Panthers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech spread: Panthers -6.5

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 54.5 points

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech money line: Panthers -240, Yellow Jackets +200

PITT: The Panthers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 0-6 ATS in their last six contests following an ATS win

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers' defense has been lit up in the team's losses this season, allowing at least 30 points in each defeat. Regardless, Pittsburgh leads the nation in a number of defensive categories, including sacks (43), total tackles for loss (105) and tackles for loss per game (10.5). The Panthers are six away from eclipsing the school record for most tackles for loss in a season set over 13 games in 2002.

Senior defensive lineman Rashad Weaver leads the Panthers with 14.5 tackles for loss while sophomore linebacker SirVocea Dennis is right on his heels with 14. Weaver also has registered 7.5 sacks, putting him 1.5 behind senior defensive lineman Patrick Jones II for first on the team. After missing last season due to injury, Weaver is third in the nation in tackles for loss and ranks fourth with three forced fumbles.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets have played strong against the run lately, holding Duke to 68 rushing yards on Nov. 28 and North Carolina State to 88 last week. It marks the first time Georgia Tech has allowed fewer than 100 yards on the ground in back-to-back games since September 2016, when it limited Mercer and Vanderbilt to 85 apiece. It hasn't accomplished the feat against two Division I teams since doing so versus Virginia (68) and Pittsburgh (-5) in 2013.

While shutting down the Wolfpack on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets amassed 261 yards on the ground. Jordan Mason led the way with 99 on 21 carries, giving the junior running back 204 yards over his last two contests. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims also was a big contributor as he ran 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

