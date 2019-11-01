Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for an ACC battle Saturday as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Pittsburgh Panthers face off at 4 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech is 2-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while Pittsburgh is 5-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread this season, while Georgia Tech is 1-5-1. The Panthers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under is set at 43. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Georgia Tech enjoyed an idle week after upsetting Miami 28-21 two weeks ago. The Yellow Jackets stunned the Hurricanes for the second straight season behind Jordan Mason's 141 rushing yards on 20 carries on one touchdown. Mason has gained 566 yards on 95 carries this season with six touchdowns.

Pittsburgh is coming off a game against Miami as well, although the Panthers lost to the Hurricanes 16-12. Quarterback Kenny Pickett passed for 146 yards in the game, but threw two interceptions. The only scoring for Pittsburgh came via four Alex Kessman field goals.

Georgia Tech stumbles into the game allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the nation, giving up 226.3 yards on average. Pittsburgh rank first in the ACC with 38 sacks.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games, and the total has gone under in 10 of the Panthers' last 12 games. Georgia Tech is 1-8-1 against the spread in its last 10 games, including 1-5 against the spread in its last six home games, and the total has gone over in five straight Yellow Jackets games against ACC opponents.

