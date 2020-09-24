Who's Playing

No. 24 Louisville @ No. 21 Pittsburgh

Current Records: Louisville 1-1; Pittsburgh 2-0

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Cardinals scored first but ultimately less than the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in their game last week. U of L came up short against Miami (FL), falling 47-34. The losing side was boosted by RB Javian Hawkins, who rushed for one TD and 164 yards on 27 carries.

Pitt decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 83 penalty yards. They came out on top against the Syracuse Orange by a score of 21-10. Pitt can attribute much of their success to WR Jordan Addison, who snatched one receiving TD, and QB Kenny Pickett, who passed for two TDs and 215 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Pickett's longest connection was to WR Jared Wayne for 25 yards in the third quarter.

The Panthers' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed 'Cuse's offensive line to sack the QB seven times for a loss of 12 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DL Rashad Weaver and DL Calijah Kancey, who each racked up two sacks.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 2-0 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Pitt can add another positive mark to their record or if U of L can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Pittsburgh's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.