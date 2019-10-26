Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Fla.) live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-2; Miami (Fla.) 3-4
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh at noon ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (Fla.) will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Hurricanes fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They came up short against Georgia Tech, falling 28-21. Miami (Fla.)'s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Cam'Ron Harris, who picked up 136 yards on the ground on 18 carries and snatched one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Harris has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, the Panthers brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Syracuse last Friday; they left with a four-game streak. The Panthers came out on top against Syracuse by a score of 27-20. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Miami (Fla.) is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.
Everything went Miami (Fla.)'s way against Pittsburgh when the two teams last met in November of last year as they made off with a 24-3 win. Will the Hurricanes repeat their success, or do the Panthers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.50
Odds
The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Pittsburgh.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 24 vs. Pittsburgh 3
- Nov 24, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Miami (Fla.) 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 51 vs. Pittsburgh 28
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami (Fla.) 29 vs. Pittsburgh 24
