Who's Playing

NC State @ No. 24 Pittsburgh

Current Records: NC State 1-1; Pittsburgh 3-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will stay at home another week and welcome the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET Oct. 3 at Heinz Field. Pitt is coming into the contest with an unblemished 3-0 record.

On Saturday, the Panthers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Louisville Cardinals 23-20. Having forecasted a close victory for Pitt, the oddsmakers were right on the money. No one had a standout game offensively for Pitt, but they got scores from WR Taysir Mack and WR Jordan Addison.

Special teams collected 11 points for Pitt. K Alex Kessman booted in three field goals, the longest a 45-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

Meanwhile, NC State has to be hurting after a devastating 45-24 defeat at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. The Wolfpacks were down 37-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Like the Panthers, NC State didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from a handful of players including QB Devin Leary, RB Jordan Houston, and RB Ricky Person Jr..

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 3-0 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Pitt's success rolls on or if NC State is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 14-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -106

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.