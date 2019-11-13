Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3; North Carolina 4-5

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Pittsburgh and North Carolina will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, winning 20-10. Pittsburgh's RB Vincent Davis filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 67 yards and one TD on six carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Davis' 61-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but North Carolina was not quite Virginia's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but North Carolina had to settle for a 38-31 loss against Virginia. WR Dyami Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for 202 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Brown's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 6-3 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only six on the season. The Tar Heels have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 5-point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last five years.