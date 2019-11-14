Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3; North Carolina 4-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Carolina and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Heinz Field. The odds don't look promising for North Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but North Carolina was not quite Virginia's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. The Tar Heels came up short against Virginia, falling 38-31. The losing side was boosted by WR Dyami Brown, who caught six passes for 202 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Brown's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Pittsburgh had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-10 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Pittsburgh's RB Vincent Davis filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 67 yards and one TD on six carries. Davis put himself on the highlight reel with a 61-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 6-3 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only six on the season. The Tar Heels have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last five years.