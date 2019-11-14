Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. North Carolina (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3; North Carolina 4-5
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Carolina and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Heinz Field. The odds don't look promising for North Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but North Carolina was not quite Virginia's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. The Tar Heels came up short against Virginia, falling 38-31. The losing side was boosted by WR Dyami Brown, who caught six passes for 202 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Brown's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Pittsburgh had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-10 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Pittsburgh's RB Vincent Davis filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 67 yards and one TD on six carries. Davis put himself on the highlight reel with a 61-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 6-3 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only six on the season. The Tar Heels have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Tar Heels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - North Carolina 38 vs. Pittsburgh 35
- Nov 09, 2017 - North Carolina 34 vs. Pittsburgh 31
- Sep 24, 2016 - North Carolina 37 vs. Pittsburgh 36
- Oct 29, 2015 - North Carolina 26 vs. Pittsburgh 19
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Top Picks: Three winners for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Miami (Ohio) vs. BG picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) matchup...
-
Edwards-Helaire starting to shine
Edwards-Helaire emerged as one of the most valuable players in college football on Saturday
-
Young suspended two games, back vs. PSU
It didn't take long for the NCAA to act on one of college football's best players
-
Notre Dame, Florida on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 12 lines to find the best bets against the favorites in college football
-
Minnesota is more than PJ Fleck's flash
The Golden Gophers' 9-0 start goes beyond its charismatic coach helping his players row the...
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game