Who's Playing

No. 3 Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Notre Dame 3-0; Pittsburgh 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pittsburgh Panthers are heading back home. Pitt and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Heinz Field. Notre Dame will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Pitt came up short against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week, falling 31-19. QB Joey Yellen wasn't much of a difference maker for Pitt and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.83%.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Alex Kessman delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Notre Dame beat the Louisville Cardinals 12-7 last week. The Fighting Irish's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Ian Book.

The Panthers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

Pitt is now 3-2 while Notre Dame sits at 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pitt enters the game with 19 sacks, which is the best in the nation. As for Notre Dame, they rank first in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 10-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame have won both of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last six years.