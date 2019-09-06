Pittsburgh vs. Ohio: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-1-0; Ohio 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-7-0; Ohio 9-4-0;
What to Know
Ohio will head out on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Ohio should still be riding high after a big win, while Pittsburgh will be looking to right the ship.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Bobcats coming into their contest against Rhode Island last Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Bobcats took their game against Rhode Island by a conclusive 41-20 score. QB Nathan Rourke did work as he picked up 75 yards on the ground on 10 carries and threw 2 TDs.
Pittsburgh couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to Virginia by a decisive 14-30 margin. Pittsburgh was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Virginia apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Nov. 2 of last year.
Pittsburgh's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Ohio's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bobcats were seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 40. Less enviably, the Panthers ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 141.8 on average. The good news for the Panthers, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern