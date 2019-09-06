Pittsburgh vs. Ohio: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-1-0; Ohio 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-7-0; Ohio 9-4-0;

What to Know

Ohio will head out on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Ohio should still be riding high after a big win, while Pittsburgh will be looking to right the ship.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Bobcats coming into their contest against Rhode Island last Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Bobcats took their game against Rhode Island by a conclusive 41-20 score. QB Nathan Rourke did work as he picked up 75 yards on the ground on 10 carries and threw 2 TDs.

Pittsburgh couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to Virginia by a decisive 14-30 margin. Pittsburgh was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Virginia apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Nov. 2 of last year.

Pittsburgh's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Ohio's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bobcats were seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 40. Less enviably, the Panthers ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 141.8 on average. The good news for the Panthers, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.