Pittsburgh vs. Ohio odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Ohio Bobcats get the Week 2 college football schedule underway at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers dropped their opener 30-14 against Virginia last week, failing to stay within the 2.5-point spread. Ohio, meanwhile, knocked off Rhode Island 41-20, but just missed covering the 22.5-point spread in that matchup. The Panthers are 4-point favorites over the Bobcats in the Pittsburgh vs. Ohio odds, while the over-under is set at 54 for this non-conference matchup. Before you make any Pittsburgh vs. Ohio picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Ohio 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Panthers struggled to get much of anything going on offense in their season opener last week against the Cavaliers. Quarterback Kenny Pickett completed just 21 of 41 attempts for 185 yards, one touchdowns and two interceptions. As a team, Pitt averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats had plenty to build off of in their season-opening win over Rhode Island. Quarterback Nathan Rourke was 16 of 22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Bobcats on the ground with 75 yards and a score. In total, Ohio rushed for almost 278 yards and found the end zone three times on the ground.

A couple 2018 offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers were 10th-worst in the nation in passing yards per game last season, averaging just 141.8 per game. On the other hand, the Bobcats were seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the season with 40.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.