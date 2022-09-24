Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ No. 24 Pittsburgh

Current Records: Rhode Island 2-1; Pittsburgh 2-1

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon ET Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Rams nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Rhode Island has to be hurting after a devastating 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last week. Rhode Island was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 237 more yards than your opponent like Pitt did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Western Michigan Broncos 34-13. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10 points in Pitt's favor. Their RB Israel Abanikanda looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 31 carries.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 2-1 while Rhode Island's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Pitt can add another positive mark to their record or if the Rams can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Pittsburgh's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.