Pittsburgh vs. Stanford, Hyundai Sun Bowl: Live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel

Pittsburgh and Stanford have not met on the football field in 86 years, but these two programs meet on New Year's Eve in the Hyundai Sun bowl in El Paso, Texas. The Sun Bowl over the years has become one of the most storied and unique bowls of the postseason. Pitt leads the all-time series 2-1, and the three prior games involved Hall of Fame coaches Glenn Scobey "Pop" Warner and John Bain "Jock" Sutherland.

Stanford was last in the Sun Bowl two years ago, beating North Carolina 25-23. Pitt has not been in the Sun Bowl since 2008, when high winds and a defensive struggle resulted in a 3-0 loss to Oregon State.

Viewing information

Event: Hyundai Sun Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 31 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Pitt: No team in college football is more battle-tested than Pitt. The Panthers played a national-best 11 bowl-eligible teams this year, including 13-0 Clemson, 12-0 Notre Dame and 12-0 UCF. The accomplishments from this season, which include an ACC Coastal Division title, are the high marks for Pat Narduzzi as a head coach here in his fourth season with the program. When Miami and Virginia Tech started to sputter, Pitt found its identity in a bruising ground game that leaned on the experience and explosiveness of senior running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall. Pitt ranked T6 among all FBS teams in rushing plays of 20+ yards on the season and No. 8 in the country in rushing yards per attempt against conference opponents (6.03). Look for Pitt to continue to lean on that ground game as it tries to notch its first bowl win since 2013.

Stanford: Bryce Love played in 10 games this season, battling both leg and ankle injuries during a year that saw him rush for just 739 yards and six touchdowns. He has already announced his intention to sit the Sun Bowl out in order to prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft -- not a surprise, especially considering Christian McCaffrey's similar decision in this bowl game two years ago -- but Love's absence doesn't have a huge impact on the look of the Stanford offense in 2018. Among all 129 FBS teams, only Washington State had fewer rushing attempts this season than Stanford. Meanwhile, wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the Pac-12 and the Cardinal's entire offensive identity shifted.

Game prediction, picks

The extended time off will give David Shaw and his offensive staff a chance to reflect on the season and make some decisions about where the offense is going to go moving forward. Will Stanford return to action with the same looks, or will we see a resurgent performance from the Cardinal ground attack? Love might not be in the lineup, but Stanford should be able to score anyway with Costello under center. Pick: Stanford -4.5

