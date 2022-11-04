Who's Playing

No. 22 Syracuse @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Syracuse 6-1; Pittsburgh 4-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 6-1 against the Syracuse Orange since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Pitt and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Saturday, the Panthers lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road by a decisive 42-24 margin. A silver lining for Pitt was the play of RB Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for three TDs and 127 yards on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse ended up a good deal behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they played on Saturday, losing 41-24. No one had a standout game offensively for 'Cuse, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Oronde Gadsden II, RB Sean Tucker, and QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Currently 2-4-1 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Orange are 4-2 ATS.

The Panthers are now 4-4 while 'Cuse sits at 6-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pitt ranks 20th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 23 on the season. As for 'Cuse, they come into the game boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won six out of their last seven games against Syracuse.