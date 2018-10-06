Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse football game
On Saturday Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. Syracuse doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
After a string of four wins, Syracuse's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 27-23 to Clemson. Syracuse's loss came about despite a quality game from Eric Dungey, who accumulated 250 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Pittsburgh, and boy were they right. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to UCF. Pittsburgh was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 31-7.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The Syracuse defense got after the quarterback against Clemson to the tune of four sacks, so Pittsburgh's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 6: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 6 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. Texas score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas meet in the Red River...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama-Arkansas showdown 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Texas pick, live stream
For the first time since 2012, both Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25
-
Michigan vs Maryland odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Terrapins
-
Report: Boston College without star RB
Dillon, who is No. 3 in the NCAA in rushing, sustained an ankle injury last week against...