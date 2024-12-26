The Pittsburgh Panthers and Toledo Rockets are set to square off in the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 26. Both teams struggled mightily down the stretch in the regular season. The Panthers have lost five straight after opening the season with seven consecutive victories. Toledo, meanwhile, has lost three of its last five, most recently dropping a 21-14 decision to Akron in overtime.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ford Field in Detroit. Pittsburgh is favored by 7 points in the latest Pitt vs. Toledo odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50 points. Pitt is the -270 money line favorite (risk $270 to win $100), while Toledo is the +218 underdog (risk $100 to win $218).

Here are several college football betting lines for Toledo vs. Pitt:

Pitt vs. Toledo spread: Pitt -7

Pitt vs. Toledo over/under: 50 points

Pitt vs. Toledo money line: Pitt -270, Toledo +218

Pitt vs. Toledo streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh opened the season with seven consecutive wins before losing its final five games. The Panthers dealt with numerous injuries that derailed a promising start, and they could be without quarterback Eli Holstein (leg) in this one. Pitt, however, enters Thursday's matchup averaging 32.2 points per game after racking up 48 total touchdowns in 2024.

The Panthers have had a successful rushing attack this season, racking up 1,542 yards as a team. Pitt's ground game is led by running back Desmond Reid, who leads the Panthers with nine total touchdowns. Reid averaged 150.9 all-purpose yards per game, the sixth-most in college football. He also averaged an ACC-best 12.3 yards per punt return, which ranked ninth in the nation.

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have been stout defensively in recent weeks, holding opponents to 18.3 points per game on average over their last three contests. Safety Maxen Hook leads the team with 108 total tackles, including 62 solo tackles. He's also recorded two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr. is also a disruptive force on the defensive front, leading the team with four sacks.

Offensively, the Rockets are led by quarterback Tucker Gleason. The junior signal caller has thrown for 2,457 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also been effective as a rusher, recording 330 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In addition, Toledo is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games when playing as the underdog.

