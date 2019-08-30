Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-7-0; Virginia 8-5-0;
What to Know
Pittsburgh won both of their matches against Virginia last season (31-14 and 23-13) and is aiming for the same result this time around. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Heinz Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Pittsburgh (7-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. While Virginia was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
Two stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh threw only six interceptions last season, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. But Virginia snagged 17 interceptions last year, the 11th most in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.99
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last five years.
- Nov 02, 2018 - Virginia 13 vs. Pittsburgh 23
- Oct 28, 2017 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Virginia 14
- Oct 15, 2016 - Virginia 31 vs. Pittsburgh 45
- Oct 10, 2015 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Virginia 19
