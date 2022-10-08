Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-3; Pittsburgh 3-2

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Pitt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 26-21 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Panthers were far and away the favorite. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Kedon Slovis, who passed for three TDs and 305 yards on 45 attempts, and WR Jaden Bradley, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Pitt's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Georgia Tech's offensive line to sack QB Jeff Sims four times for a total loss of 27 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Virginia Tech suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Virginia Tech suffered a grim 41-10 defeat to UNC. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 41-10 by the third quarter. The Hokies' only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Grant Wells.

This next matchup looks promising for the Panthers, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their four home games.

Pitt is now 3-2 while Virginia Tech sits at a mirror-image 2-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pitt comes into the contest boasting the 11th most sacks in the nation at 16. As for the Hokies, they enter the game with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for 20th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won four out of their last seven games against Virginia Tech.