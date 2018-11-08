Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 5-4; Virginia Tech 4-4
What to Know
Pittsburgh will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Virginia Tech at 4:30 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Pittsburgh has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over Virginia last-week contest, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was Darrin Hall, who rushed for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech came up short against Boston College, falling 31-21.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 5-4 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 4-4. The Pittsburgh defense got after the quarterback against Virginia to the tune of five sacks, so Virginia Tech's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Hokies.
This season, Pittsburgh is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Virginia Tech, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Virginia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.
- 2017 - Virginia Tech Hokies 20 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 14
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Panthers 36 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 39
- 2015 - Virginia Tech Hokies 13 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 17
