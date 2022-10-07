The Pittsburgh Panthers will try to bounce back from a disastrous loss when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon. Pittsburgh had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech, despite being a 21.5-point favorite. Virginia Tech is on a two-game losing skid after getting blown out by West Virginia and North Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech. Here are several college football odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech:

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech spread: Pittsburgh -14.5

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 41.5 points

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh should be laser-focused coming into this game following its stunning loss last week. The Panthers had won consecutive games by 21 points following their overtime loss to Tennessee, so they were likely expecting to cruise to another win against Georgia Tech. They are back at home for the third week in a row, making this a good scheduling spot for them.

Virginia Tech has looked abysmal over its last two games, getting beat by three-plus touchdowns by West Virginia and North Carolina. The Hokies managed to score just 10 points in each of those games, which will make it difficult to cover the spread on Saturday. Virginia Tech has now covered just once in its last six games, and Pittsburgh has covered in eight straight home games against the Hokies.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Pittsburgh might still be in shock after what happened last week, and the fan base is not going to be energized for this game. The Panthers are also laying the tough number of -14.5, which is not an easy spread to cover with so many games landing exactly on 14. They have not covered the spread in any of their last five home games, including the first two of this homestand.

Junior quarterback Grant Wells has dealt with some turnover issues, but he has also thrown for 983 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Keshawn King is averaging 6.1 yards per carry on 38 attempts, racking up 231 yards.

