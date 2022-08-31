Who's Playing

West Virginia @ No. 12 Pittsburgh

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 11-3; West Virginia 6-7

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for West Virginia (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Pitt finished a solid 11-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 31-21 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Mountaineers will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.