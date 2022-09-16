The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers head to Kalamazoo, MI on Saturday night to take on the Western Michigan Broncos at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos pulled off a stunning 44-41 road upset last season and the Panthers are looking for revenge in 2022. Pittsburgh has played two thrilling games thus far, a 38-31 win over geographical rival, West Virginia, and a 34-27 overtime loss to then No. 24 Tennessee. Western Michigan lost big in Week 1 to No. 15 Michigan State, 35-13 before bouncing back with a 37-30 win at Ball State last weekend. The Panthers might be down to their third quarterback as the status for QBs Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti for this weekend's game is currently unknown.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Panthers are favored by 10 points in the latest Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan picks, you'll need to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh and just locked in its CFB picks. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh:

Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh spread: Western Michigan +10

Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 49.5 points

Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Western Michigan Broncos +11 Bet Now

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The Panthers almost pulled off their second dramatic victory in two weeks but fell short against Tennessee last Saturday afternoon. Starting QB Kedon Slovis threw for 195 yards and a touchdown in the first half before leaving due to injury. His backup, Nick Patti only completed 45% of his passes as the Panthers' offense was stymied in the second half and overtime.

Running back Israel Abanikanda was the bright spot last week, rushing for 154 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. His 76-yard touchdown run in the first quarter put Pittsburgh up 10-0 before they squandered the lead. With uncertainty at the quarterback position heading into this weekend's contest, Pittsburgh might need to rely on its rushing attack more heavily to defeat the Broncos.

What you need to know about Western Michigan

In last week's win over Ball State, Western Michigan dominated on the ground led by running backs Sean Tyler and La'Darius Jefferson. Tyler rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown while Jefferson rushed for 66 yards and scored three times among his 17 carries. Freshman QB Jack Salopek hasn't been asked to do much through the air, having thrown for 423 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

Last year's game between the two teams saw nearly 800 yards passing and nine passing touchdowns. The oddsmakers are expecting a much lower-scoring affair this season with a total of under 50 points despite both teams, when healthy, having potent offenses.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the matchup between Pittsburgh and Western Michigan? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pitt-WMU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,400 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.