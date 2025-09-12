Pittsburgh and West Virginia have agreed to extend their Backyard Brawl rivalry with the addition of four new games that will take the heated series through 2036 on an alternating home-and-home basis. The rivalry is still set to renew in 2029 following a three-year gap -- the two sides will meet for the 108th time Saturday afternoon for a Week 3 showdown -- but now it will continue from 2033-36.

"The Backyard Brawl is more than a game: it's history, passion, and pride passed down through generations," Pittsburgh athletic director Allen Greene said in a statement. "Extending this rivalry ensures that student-athletes and fans alike continue to experience one of college football's greatest traditions, and we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

The Backyard Brawl was an annual fixture from 1943 to 2011, but when Pittsburgh left the Big East for the ACC and West Virginia joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2012 season, it was put on hiatus for more than a decade.

Date Location September 8, 2029 Pittsburgh September 7, 2030 West Virginia September 6, 2031 Pittsburgh September 11, 2032 West Virginia September 10, 2033 Pittsburgh September 9, 2034 West Virginia September 8, 2035 Pittsburgh September 13, 2036 West Virginia

The Panthers were victorious in the rivalry's 2022 revival. The two teams have alternated wins in the two seasons since. Pittsburgh also leads the all-time series 63-41-3, though West Virginia is 4-2 in the last six installments.

"I think it's one of the greatest rivalries in sports," Mountaineers coach Rich Rodriguez said. "Obviously, the location between the two are close. There's a lot of intensity with it, and there never seems to be any love lost between the fanbases. It's always, to me, the biggest game on your schedule when you're at West Virginia."