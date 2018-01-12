Police: Alabama assistant's playbook, passport stolen prior to title game in Atlanta

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar told Atlanta police his bag was taken from the team hotel

Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in a meeting room two days prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. When he returned to retrieve it, the bag, which included Alabama's playbook, was gone. 

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, local authorities have spotted who they believe to be the thief on security footage. As of Thursday night, there were no leads on identifying the shadowy figure in the video. 

Alabama has not commented on the incident, but according to the police report (obtained by ESPN), Dunbar told authorities he lost his game day notebook, wallet, iPad, passport, sunglasses, reading glasses and $1,320 in the bag. Hotel security recovered some of the items in a restroom at the hotel. 

The coaching staff did a good job of keeping this news quiet in the time leading up to the game, and didn't mention the incident after defeating Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the national championship. The WSB-TV reporter who broke the story said that Georgia fans she spoke to don't think it was a Bulldog fan "or [26-23] wouldn't have been the final score." 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

