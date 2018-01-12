Police: Alabama assistant's playbook, passport stolen prior to title game in Atlanta
Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar told Atlanta police his bag was taken from the team hotel
Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in a meeting room two days prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. When he returned to retrieve it, the bag, which included Alabama's playbook, was gone.
According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, local authorities have spotted who they believe to be the thief on security footage. As of Thursday night, there were no leads on identifying the shadowy figure in the video.
Alabama has not commented on the incident, but according to the police report (obtained by ESPN), Dunbar told authorities he lost his game day notebook, wallet, iPad, passport, sunglasses, reading glasses and $1,320 in the bag. Hotel security recovered some of the items in a restroom at the hotel.
The coaching staff did a good job of keeping this news quiet in the time leading up to the game, and didn't mention the incident after defeating Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the national championship. The WSB-TV reporter who broke the story said that Georgia fans she spoke to don't think it was a Bulldog fan "or [26-23] wouldn't have been the final score."
-
Tagovailoa has message for Hurts haters
Tagovailoa replaced Hurts and led Alabama to a victory in the title game
-
Orgeron taking risk with OC Ensminger
Orgeron's job will now be tied to Ensminger's performance, for better or worse
-
CBS Sports 130: Alabama unanimous No. 1
The last comprehensive college football rankings of all 130 FBS teams is out for the 2017-18...
-
Baylor's Rhule interviews for NFL job
Rhule was 1-11 in his first season at Baylor
-
Guice entering 2018 NFL Draft
Guice will be one of the top running backs in the 2018 draft class
-
Alabama gets Harris back, loses Payne
Alabama's underclassmen have a short window to decide on the 2018 NFL Draft
Add a Comment