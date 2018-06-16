Police: Former Oregon football player killed in a single-car accident in Eugene

Former Oregon linebacker Fotu Leiato, 21, was killed in a car crash on Friday, Eugene police confirmed early Saturday morning.

Troubling details from the story, via KEZI, describe a rollover accident with the driver, Pedro Chavarin Jr., 22, initially telling police that he was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Chavarin was charged with a DUI, and then several hours later, Leiato's body was discovered.

Leiato was arrested earlier this year on charges of theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief. While Oregon coach Mario Cristobal never took official action outside of a statement indicating the program was aware of the arrest and gathering information, 247Sports reported that Leiato was dismissed from the team in April. He played 38 games in three seasons with the Ducks.

Coming out of high school, Leiato had a highlight reel of hits that was the stuff of recruiting legend. Bruce Feldman said Saturday Leiato was like the "Noel Devine of high school defensive players in terms of buzz," referencing the former West Virginia skill position standout.

Sad to see this..RIP. I remember Fotu had the most amazing collection of huge hits on his highlight tape in HS. It was like he was the Noel Devine of high school defensive players in terms of buzz. https://t.co/t5Bmp2OFxA https://t.co/6nnvqZWGtV — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 16, 2018

Leiato was a three-star recruit in Oregon's 2015 recruiting class. He amassed 37 total tackles in his playing career.