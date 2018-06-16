Police: Former Oregon football player killed in a single-car accident in Eugene
Fotu Leiato was found at the scene of a crash near Oregon's Autzen Stadium
Former Oregon linebacker Fotu Leiato, 21, was killed in a car crash on Friday, Eugene police confirmed early Saturday morning.
Troubling details from the story, via KEZI, describe a rollover accident with the driver, Pedro Chavarin Jr., 22, initially telling police that he was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Chavarin was charged with a DUI, and then several hours later, Leiato's body was discovered.
Leiato was arrested earlier this year on charges of theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief. While Oregon coach Mario Cristobal never took official action outside of a statement indicating the program was aware of the arrest and gathering information, 247Sports reported that Leiato was dismissed from the team in April. He played 38 games in three seasons with the Ducks.
Coming out of high school, Leiato had a highlight reel of hits that was the stuff of recruiting legend. Bruce Feldman said Saturday Leiato was like the "Noel Devine of high school defensive players in terms of buzz," referencing the former West Virginia skill position standout.
Leiato was a three-star recruit in Oregon's 2015 recruiting class. He amassed 37 total tackles in his playing career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How coaching candidates walk it back
A sticky situation arises when one goes after a job but ultimately does not get it
-
Friday Five: G5 teams going for NY6
UCF was No. 2 on last year's list, but where does it rank this year
-
Texas Tech WR booted after arrest
It's the second offseason incident for the junior receiver
-
Wake Forest QB suspended 3 games
Kendall Hinton threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in 2017
-
Maryland OL Jordan McNair dies
McNair collapsed following a team workout on May 29
-
Okla. St. AD hopes for recruiting boost
Oklahoma State has finished in the AP Top 25 seven times under Mike Gundy