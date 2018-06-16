Police: Former Oregon football player killed in a single-car accident in Eugene

Fotu Leiato was found at the scene of a crash near Oregon's Autzen Stadium

Former Oregon linebacker Fotu Leiato, 21, was killed in a car crash on Friday, Eugene police confirmed early Saturday morning.

Troubling details from the story, via KEZI, describe a rollover accident with the driver, Pedro Chavarin Jr., 22, initially telling police that he was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Chavarin was charged with a DUI, and then several hours later, Leiato's body was discovered.

Leiato was arrested earlier this year on charges of theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief. While Oregon coach Mario Cristobal never took official action outside of a statement indicating the program was aware of the arrest and gathering information, 247Sports reported that Leiato was dismissed from the team in April. He played 38 games in three seasons with the Ducks.

Coming out of high school, Leiato had a highlight reel of hits that was the stuff of recruiting legend. Bruce Feldman said Saturday Leiato was like the "Noel Devine of high school defensive players in terms of buzz," referencing the former West Virginia skill position standout.

Leiato was a three-star recruit in Oregon's 2015 recruiting class. He amassed 37 total tackles in his playing career.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES