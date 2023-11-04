Police have identified the suspects who allegedly stole items from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room at the Rose Bowl last weekend, according to a report from KABC. During Colorado's 28-16 loss to UCLA on Oct. 28, thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from members of the team.

The Pasadena Police Department has said the suspects are juveniles but has not released any more information. Police were also able to recover some of the stolen items, which included gold and diamond chains, but other items remain missing.

"The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line," the department said in a statement. "The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing."

Last week, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke about the theft during a press conference. He advocated for the NCAA to find a way to reimburse the players for the items that were stolen during the game.

"This is the Rose Bowl," Sanders said. "They say it's 'The Granddaddy of Them All,' right? I'm sure granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids. I'm gonna have a list made out from these young kids, and I know they're gonna be truthful about what they lost, so we can get it back for them. They may not be able to get the items back, but we should be able to reimburse them."

This is not the first time Sanders has been a victim of theft in his head coaching career. In 2021, while Sanders was at Jackson State, some personal items were stolen from his office before being recovered shortly thereafter.