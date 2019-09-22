Police investigating death of former Ole Miss, Texas QB Jevan Snead in Austin
Snead, who played for the Longhorns and later the Rebels, was 32.
Authorities are investigating the death of former Ole Miss and Texas quarterback Jevan Snead, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Multiple officers and a source close to Snead's family in Stephenville, Texas, confirmed his overnight death, but the Statesman reports that police are releasing few details from the incident. Snead was 32 years old.
As one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of the high school ranks in the state of Texas, Snead was a major recruiting win for then-coach Mack Brown, who convinced him the quarterback to flip from his prior commitment to Florida. However, when Snead arrived at Texas, he found himself in a quarterback battle with Colt McCoy. After appearing in eight games during his freshman season, he transferred to Ole Miss.
Snead won the starting job at Ole Miss after sitting out the 2007 season and threw 46 touchdowns across the 2008-09 campaigns, leading the Rebels to an 18-8 record with a pair of Cotton Bowl wins with Houston Nutt as the coach.
He eventually decided to leave college with eligibility remaining and was not selected in the 2010 NFL Draft. Snead signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent but never played. He later signed with the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League but was released before the start of the 2011 season.
