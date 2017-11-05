Police investigating incident as cop retaliates after being slapped by Canes fan
A fan video showed a woman being hit in the face by an officer as she was carried out of the stadium
Police are investigating an altercation between a Hurricanes fan and an officer during Saturday's game between No. 10 Miami and No. 13 Virginia Tech. A video taken from the game shows a female fan being carried out of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, by police. The woman appears to attempt to slap one of the officers, misses, then lands a second slap. At that moment, the officer retaliates by hitting the woman in the face.
You can watch the video below, via 5thYear ...
THE U IS BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/EtxdOmWr6Z— 5th Year (@5thYear) November 5, 2017
In a statement to ESPN, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the department is "gathering all of the details to gain a clear understanding of what occurred." No other specific information was released.
Miami beat Virginia Tech 28-10 on Saturday night.
