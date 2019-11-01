Police investigating new sexual abuse allegation against former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky
Sandusky was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of sexual abuse
Police are investigating a new sexual abuse allegation against former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky, a Penn State official confirmed to the Centre Daily Times. Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse of young boys between 1994-2009.
The new claim comes from an unnamed individual who claims that he was assaulted at the school's football facility at some point between 2000-10.
"This incident report is the result of the university's internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky," police spokesman Wyatt DuBois told the Times. "An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment."
The Sandusky scandal surfaced in the fall of 2011 when multiple child sexual abuse allegations were levied against the former Penn State coach who served on Joe Paterno's staff from 1969-99. He was convicted on June 22, 2012, on 45 of the 48 charges and was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.
An appeal for a new trial was rejected in February 2019, but it was determined that mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines were not followed during his the initial sentencing phase. He is awaiting re-sentencing on the 45 convictions.
The scandal ultimately led to the dismissal of Paterno on Nov. 9, 2011. And independent investigation by former FBI director Louis Freeh determined that Paterno did not disclose information related to Sandusky's crimes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Georgia odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Gators and Bulldogs.
-
USC set to hire Cincinnati's AD
USC has been without a permanent athletic director since Sept. 9
-
Okla. St. WR Wallace out for the year
Wallace leads the Big 12 with 903 receiving yards in 2019
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Week 10 CFB viewer's guide
The first weekend of November delivers great games across the country
-
Athletes who could sell their brands
It's time to play marketing executive for some collegiate athletes
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game