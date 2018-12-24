Police say LSU football player fatally shot a man in self-defense during attempted robbery
An 18-year-old man attempted to rob the players, who were trying to sell an 'electronic device'
Update: The AP reported Sunday night that Baton Rouge police revealed the incident occurred while the two LSU players were attempting to sell an "electronic device" to 18-year-old Kobe Johnson, who died at the scene. The players claim Johnson pulled a gun on them during the attempted sale, leading one of the players to do the same and fire the weapon multiple times. It is unknown which player fired nor whether he was licensed to carry the firearm.
Original story
Two LSU football players were questioned by police following a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Police say that a victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a truck on Saturday and that the two players were also in the truck. The Advocate reports that the players are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. Edwards-Helaire is the team's second-leading rusher with 626 yards and seven touchdowns.
According to the reports, the players called 9-1-1 following the shooting and stayed for police to arrive. They were not arrested in the matter and there is no official motive yet for the death. However, an attorney representing the two players says the shooting was an act of self-defense.
"We believe this is an act of self-defense and the evidence will show that," Christopher Murell, one of the attorneys representing the players, told the Advocate on Saturday evening.
LSU athletic director Joe Alleva also commented on the situation shortly after the reports surfaced, though at the time, it was not confirmed that the athletes being questioned were members of the Tigers football team.
"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva wrote in a statement on Saturday. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kendal Briles joins FSU coaching staff
Briles spent this past season directing Houston's potent offense
-
Texas state title game ends on Hail Mary
The drama was high in the Texas 6A state championship game on Saturday
-
2018 College football bowl picks, odds
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times
-
LaTech's Ferguson sets sack record
Jaylon Ferguson finishes his college career with 45 sacks
-
Troy tops Buffalo in Dollar General Bowl
Troy has now won at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons
-
2018 Hawaii Bowl odds, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times