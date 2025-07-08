The Pop-Tarts Bowl has announced that the two "surviving" mascots from last year's game will be sent to Dublin, Ireland, for this year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium. Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae will join Iowa State and Kansas State, the previous two winners of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, in going overseas for the first game of the college football season on Aug. 23.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots will take their act international after gaining a cult following among college football fans in a game that has become one of -- if not the -- most anticipated events of bowl season. Through two editions so far, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has become notorious for its edible mascots, one of which is inserted into a giant toaster to be eaten by the winning team at game's end.

"The Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots work tirelessly to fulfill their dreams of being eaten, so we agreed they deserved a vacation to watch the previous Pop-Tarts Bowl winners play in Ireland," Leslie Serro, the VP of Marketing for Sweet Snacking said in a statement.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will open the 2025 college football season as a featured Week 0 matchup for the fourth year in a row. The game was played between Northwestern and Nebraska in 2022, Notre Dame and Navy in 2023, and Georgia Tech and Florida State in 2024.

Kansas State and Iowa State are expected to be two of the better teams in the Big 12 next season. In fact, Kansas State is tied with defending champion Arizona State as the betting favorite -- both at +550 -- to win the league currently at DraftKings. Iowa State has +1200 odds to win the Big 12.

For their Week 0 matchup, Kansas State is a 3.5-point favorite with the total listed at 49.5.