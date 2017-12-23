Potato Bowl score: Wyoming QB Josh Allen proves he's worth the NFL Draft hype in win

Welcome back, Josh Allen. Now, it's time to say goodbye.

In what pretty much everyone expected to be Allen's last game, the Wyoming quarterback showed why he received plenty of first-round hype in the offseason. He also showed why the next several months will be interesting to follow.

Allen's 2017 season was underwhelming compared to the preseason expectations placed upon him. That's not entirely Allen's fault. He can't control the narratives placed on his shoulders simply because of his physical talent. But his numbers leading into Friday's Idaho Potato Bowl (1,658 yards, 13 touchdowns, 6 interceptions) weren't anywhere near first-round caliber. He was especially bad in two games against Power Five competition -- 238 yards, zero touchdowns, three picks and 3.5 yards per attempt vs. Oregon and Iowa -- and missed the last two games of the season with a shoulder injury.

But fully healthy in a 37-14 win vs. Central Michigan, Allen resembled a quarterback that could be taken in the first round of next spring's draft by throwing three impressive touchdowns in the first quarter. His first score was an absolute dart off of play-action that displayed arm strength and anticipation.

His second touchdown showed good ball placement and velocity on the move while his third score was a perfect downfield throw.

After the game, Allen declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

There's no doubt Allen has the arm talent NFL organizations covet and it only takes one team to fall in love with him. And by playing in the bowl game, even if it was against another Group of Five opponent with a whopping eight (eight!) turnovers, he was able to showcase it all over again.

Josh Allen showing why it can be beneficial for NFL prospects to play in a bowl game. Going to be so much buzz after this performance now that he’s healthy. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 22, 2017

By no means is Allen close to a finished product. His sack on third down right before the end of the first half took Wyoming out of field goal range. It's a ball he should have thrown away, and those are the types of decisions he needs to improve upon moving forward.

But good Josh Allen is quite good. That potential will make him enticing enough for someone to take a chance on him, maybe even on Day 1.