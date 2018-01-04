Potential first-round pick Arden Key leaving LSU early to enter the NFL Draft

Key is considered one of the top pass rushers in the 2018 class

LSU was able to give Dave Aranda $10 million to stay in Baton Rouge a little longer, but Arden Key has to go to the NFL if he wants that kind of money, and that's precisely what he's doing.

The LSU edge rusher announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Thursday morning.

Key had a phenomenal season in 2016, picking up 11 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 11 games with LSU, but his 2017 season was cut short because of injuries. He missed the first two games of the season while recovering from a shoulder surgery he had in May 2017, and then missed LSU's final three games of the season after having surgery on his finger. The finger injury had been a problem for the previous two months, playing with a bandage on his hand.

In the eight games Key played, he managed four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Still, even with stats that seem sub-par compared to his prior performances, Key's expected to be a first-round pick in the draft as he's viewed as one of the best pass-rushers in the class.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories