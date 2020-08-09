Watch Now: Fall CFB Season Won't Be Played, According To Two Power Five AD's ( 8:49 )

Power Five conference commissioners held a previously unplanned meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of playing the 2020 college football season this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. ESPN first reported what was deemed an "emergency" meeting, citing several sources.

A recent discussion among Big Ten presidents was reportedly the impetus for the meeting as the league appears "ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season" and "wanted to gauge" whether the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC would do the same.

The Big Ten presidents have yet to vote on whether to cancel fall sports in 2020, Dodd reported Saturday. However, it appears as if a "vast majority" of the presidents have indicated that they would vote toward postponement with an eye on spring 2021, according to ESPN.

"I think it's inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall]," a veteran Power Five athletic director told Dodd on Saturday.

"It's not fair what we're doing to our coaches and student-athletes," another long-time Power Five AD told Dodd. "The sooner we can come to a finality, the better."

Neither AD wished to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The MAC on Saturday became the first FBS conference to cancel its 2020 college football season. UConn, an independent program, canceled its season on Wednesday.

"I'm of the opinion it's when, not if [the 2020 season is canceled]," the second AD said. "[The MAC announcement] adds more momentum to the finish line. I think everyone's medical group is now all telling them the same thing. We all keep having the same conversations."

More than 30 Power Five players, including multiple potential first-round draft picks, have opted out of playing in 2020 citing health concerns.

Pac-12 presidents will meet in a regularly scheduled call on Tuesday. A Power Five source told CBS Sports they believe the Pac-12 is "very close to voting." The ACC, Big 12 and SEC also have regularly scheduled meetings this coming week.

The Big Ten on Saturday announced it was "indefinitely" delaying a move to Phase 3 of practice that would have allowed players to use pads. The Detroit Free Press reported that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is believed to prefer attempting to play a season in spring 2021.

Presumably, the Big Ten in the emergency meeting was checking to see whether its Power Five brethren were thinking along the same lines, perhaps with the goal of making an announcement as a consortium. The Big Ten previously upset its fellow Power Five conferences by unilaterally announcing it would move to a conference-only schedule a number of weeks ago.