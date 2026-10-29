Has conference championship weekend lost its luster? Over the past few seasons, we've heard coaches argue that playing an extra game can put a team at a disadvantage against programs with an extra week to prepare -- and most importantly, get healthy -- for a postseason run.

With the College Football Playoff likely to expand to 24 in 2027, another round adds 12 more games and nixes conference championship weekend. For now, conference championship games grant opportunity for automatic CFP access to the winner and could be the difference in playing your way into the 12-team bracket or sweating it out on Selection Sunday.

Some leagues enter Week 9 more cloudy than others with regard to their league title game picture. We've combed through various Power Four conference tiebreakers and pulled out the juicy stuff before the final month of the campaign, where all of these paths will be decided on the field.

SEC Championship scenarios

In Week 9, there are still nine teams in the conference title-game conversation, the most we've had this late in the season ... ever? It's only right that, in what could be the final SEC Championship Game, this race is decided in crunch time next month.

Using this calculator and the league's official tiebreaker rules as a guide, here's a couple of SEC Championship Game combinations we've mapped out. There are too many scenarios to discuss here, but these feel like the most likely to happen given what we know through eight weeks about the top of the conference:

If ALL favorites win the rest of the way (using projected game odds), Georgia would finish 8-1 in conference play and Kentucky + LSU would be tied in second at 7-2. Wildcats would get the title game berth by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Tigers.

(using projected game odds), Georgia would finish 8-1 in conference play and Kentucky + LSU would be tied in second at 7-2. Wildcats would get the title game berth by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Tigers. If Florida wins out and ALL other favorites win the rest of the way, Florida, LSU and Georgia would be in a three-way tie at 7-2, with the Gators and Tigers getting the nod to Atlanta. LSU would have a common opponent win — Auburn — that Georgia would not.



Florida, LSU and Georgia would be in a three-way tie at 7-2, with the Gators and Tigers getting the nod to Atlanta. LSU would have a common opponent win — Auburn — that Georgia would not. If Alabama beats LSU but loses to Auburn and LSU wins out after losing to Alabama with ALL other favorites winning the rest of the way , Georgia (8-1) and Kentucky (7-2) play in the final.

, Georgia (8-1) and Kentucky (7-2) play in the final. If Texas wins out and Kentucky loses to Tennessee and Missouri with ALL other favorites winning the rest of the way, Georgia (8-1) and Texas (7-2) will meet.

Georgia (8-1) and Texas (7-2) will meet. If Alabama wins out, Kentucky loses twice, and Texas loses another game, Georgia (8-1) and Alabama (7-2) will play for a second time this season.

In most scenarios, Georgia and Kentucky are in great shape to reach the SEC Championship as long as the Wildcats beat Missouri and split their games against Tennessee and Florida next month.

For Georgia, the task is simple -- finish 3-1 over its last four SEC games with one of those wins coming against Ole Miss and the Bulldogs are in. However, in the event of a three-way tie between Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss at 7-2 in league play, the Rebels and Crimson Tide would get to Atlanta.

Ole Miss would be 5-0 vs. common opponents, pushing itself ahead of Alabama, and the Crimson Tide would be over the Bulldogs despite a head-to-head loss in September, based on record vs. common conference opponents, all played equal times (2-0; Auburn and Vanderbilt).

The Iron Bowl on Nov. 28 will have significant conference championship implications for the Crimson Tide if Alabama beats LSU.

Big Ten Championship scenarios

The situations are a bit more cut-and-dried in the other "power two" conference, which is expected to produce at least three playoff teams this season. UCLA and Ohio State are the only two remaining unbeaten in the league standings.

If both win out, they'll meet in Indianapolis since the Buckeyes beat Indiana earlier this month and would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Hoosiers and Northwestern (whom they host on Nov. 14).

A loss for either UCLA or Ohio State over the final five weeks of the season opens up several possibilities for Indiana, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota to get into the mix. Indiana hosts Minnesota this weekend in a matchup that will likely knock one of those teams out of the title game picture, while Northwestern plays Ohio State and Minnesota on the road in consecutive weeks next week.

According to Playoff Status's analytics, which calculates remaining possible outcomes in the Big Ten, UCLA has a 71% chance of appearing in the league championship, followed by Ohio State (54%), Indiana (34%) and Wisconsin (13%).

If the Buckeyes fail to deliver at USC on Saturday night, with a new quarterback making his first career start, and Minnesota upsets Indiana, these numbers will change drastically.

Big 12 Championship scenarios

This league's title race was abundantly clear at midseason before last week's cataclysmic group of upsets, including UCF's win over BYU and Texas Tech's road loss at Cincinnati.

Now, what once looked like a potential three-bid CFP league comes down to unbeaten Utah and the one-loss contingent of BYU, Texas Tech, Arizona and Oklahoma State. Utah takes on Cincinnati this weekend in hopes of staying perfect before the showdown with BYU on Nov. 7.

Texas Tech could be virtually eliminated from the title race if they fail to come through Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats have won five straight since a loss earlier this season to BYU.

If Oklahoma State wins out (including a win over Texas Tech on Nov. 14), the Cowboys could reach the league title game if BYU loses to Utah and the Utes finish unbeaten. Oklahoma State and BYU would be tied with one conference loss, but the Cowboys would have a common opponent win over UCF.

ACC Championship scenarios

This is Miami's league, and all others are playing for the right to meet the Hurricanes in Charlotte in December. Assuming the nation's top-ranked team handles its final four games in league play to finish 9-0 in the conference, the ACC's biggest remaining game is Wake Forest at SMU on Nov. 14.

The Demon Deacons and Mustangs have matching 4-1 conference records and are streaking since early-season losses to Miami and Louisville, respectively. Like Miami, SMU has to play Notre Dame in November, but that's a non-conference game that will not count in the ACC discussion.

Six additional teams, including Virginia Tech, have two conference losses right now, but none have direct paths to title weekend like Miami, Wake Forest and SMU.