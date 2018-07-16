Predicting 2018 ACC win totals: Doubt Clemson football at your own peril

Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson make win totals picks for the whole ACC

In this episode: The 2018 over/under win totals picks series moves on to the ACC. Tune in as Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson make their picks and break down the schedule for Clemson, a team that you should doubt at your own peril (2:45), the defending Coastal Division champion Miami Hurricanes (11:50), a Virginia Tech and its reloaded defense (19:00) and Florida State, now under the direction of Willie Taggart (23:00). Tune in for predictions and key questions for Louisville (27:45), NC State (33:55), Duke (39:00), Syracuse (45:20), Wake Forest (49:45), Boston College (53:40), Georgia Tech (57:15), Pittsburgh (1:00:30), North Carolina (1:04:30) and Virginia (1:10:15).

