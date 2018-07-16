Predicting 2018 Big 12 win totals: What's a realistic expectation for Texas?

Laying out our expectations for a wild season in the Big 12 and making win totals picks

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson continue their 2018 season preview series with over/under win totals picks and key questions for every team in the Big 12. Is Oklahoma going to repeat as Big 12 champs without Baker Mayfield (4:30)? Texas has 10-win talent, but will it capitalize (12:45)? Plus, why you should never doubt Mike Gundy (20:15), how TCU's defense could lead them to a surprise season (26:15), our changing opinions on West Virginia's 2018 outlook (33:00) and win totals picks for Iowa State (39:30), Baylor (45:30), Kansas State (53:00), Texas Tech (56:30) and Kansas (1:03:45).

