Predicting 2018 Pac-12 win totals: Washington, USC, Stanford eye playoff run

Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson break down the Pac-12 on the podcast

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson kick off their 2018 season preview series with over/under win totals picks and key questions for every team in the Pac-12. Can Washington return to the College Football Playoff (6:30)? Will USC meet expectations with a freshman quarterback (16:30)? Why is Stanford's total so low with Bryce Love returning (29:00)? Plus, picks and schedule breakdowns for Oregon (24:15), Utah (33:20), Arizona (38:30), Washington State (45:30), Cal (49:45), UCLA (53:15), Arizona State (59:00), Colorado (1:04:30) and Oregon State (1:09:00).

