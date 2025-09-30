Despite multiple fourth-quarter rallies this season to pull within a single possession late, Nico Iamaleava and UCLA still haven't earned a spot in the win column, one of four college football programs without a victory entering October.

Tim Skipper's debut as UCLA's interim coach in the Big Ten opener after the firing of DeShaun Foster went awry at Northwestern after the Wildcats jumped out front 17-0 after their first three possessions of the contest before holding on for a 17-14 win.

"I think that's the same thing every week. We're rallying back in the second half of every game," a frustrated Iamaleava said after the game. "The message in the room is to 'start fast' and we're not doing that at a high level right now."

Oregon State, Sam Houston and UMass are the others searching for a win entering Week 6. Let's take a look at these teams and project when each will walk off the field with their heads high this fall:

Oregon State

Projected first win: vs. Lafayette, Oct. 18

Yes, beating an FCS team counts, Oregon State fans. The Beavers travel to the North Carolina mountains this week to battle Appalachian State before hosting Wake Forest on Oct. 11. It's hard to imagine Oregon State beating either of those two squads given the travel involved to take on the Mountaineers and the Demon Deacons showing recent signs of life under Jake Dickert. Winless through five games, Oregon State has failed in the execution department twice late, including last week's overtime loss to Houston. Duke transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy has completed just 58% of his throws and opposing defenses have stymied running back Anthony Hankerson (88 carries for 304 yards). Leading wideout Trent Walker should find the end zone a couple of times against Lafayette and help the Beavers avoid an 0-8 start before November.

Sam Houston

Projected first win: at New Mexico State, Thursday

Circle this week's road game as potentially Sam Houston's first victory. The Bearkats are coming off an open date following the 55-0 drubbing at Texas and have had extra time to prepare for Conference USA's second-worst team on offense in yards per game. Can you guess who's last? Sam Houston has failed to get itself out of neutral defensively with opposing teams converting at a 51% clip on third down. The Bearkats have already surrendered more than a dozen explosive plays, and when opposing teams get in the red zone, they score (14 touchdowns in 19 trips). Keep an eye on Elijah Green and Landan Brown out of the backfield this week for Sam Houston. They lead the Bearkats in receptions and will get plenty of touches against the Aggies.

UCLA

Projected first win: vs. Maryland, Oct. 18

This could get really, really ugly for the Bruins if they're unable to topple Michigan State or Maryland in the coming weeks following Saturday's game against an angry Penn State squad coming off a loss. The Nittany Lions are near four-touchdown favorites against the Bruins, a sign of where this team currently stands.

UCLA's last winless season came in 1924 under James Cline, and this year's group may exceed that dubious distinction given what comes after Michigan State and Maryland. UCLA goes to Indiana on Oct. 25, hosts Nebraska and then ends the season against Ohio State, Washington and USC. The Bruins rank last in the Big Ten in total defense and last in scoring defense. Michigan State's numbers on that side of the football are similar but not as putrid. And the Terrapins, who are currently unbeaten, could be affected by the cross-country flight to Los Angeles.

Nico Iamaleava's numbers through Week 5

Opponent Passing Rushing QBR vs. Utah, 43-10 LOSS 11 of 22, 136 yards, TD, INT 47 yards 54.7 at UNLV, 30-23 LOSS 29 of 41, 255 yards, TD, INT 59 yards, TD 71.7 vs. New Mexico, 35-10 LOSS 22 of 34, 217 yards, TD INT 33 yards 31.2 at Northwestern, 17-14 LOSS 19 of 27, 180 yards, TD 65 yards 59.8

UMass

Projected first win: at Kent State, Oct. 11

The Minutemen have scored four offensive touchdowns this season, including one combined over their last two blowout losses to Iowa and Missouri. Luckily, the schedule should lighten up a bit from here. UMass hosts Western Michigan this weekend for homecoming in its MAC opener before traveling to Kent State in Week 7. Considering the Golden Flashes will be coming off a black-and-blue loss at Oklahoma, perhaps that's when everything comes together for Joe Harasymiak in his first season.