It's hard to win them all: Predicting the first loss for 13 top College Football Playoff contenders

Perfection rarely lasts in college football. Especially in an era when ranked matchups arrive early, and most Power Four conference schedules offer few places to hide.

Every championship contender enters the 2026 season believing an unbeaten run is possible, but one bad weekend -- whether it be a turnover-fueled upset, a rivalry ambush or a road trip against the wrong opponent -- can change the playoff picture instantly. For teams with title aspirations, identifying the first stumble means examining schedule placement, roster weaknesses and the games carrying the greatest danger.

Some contenders face tests before September ends. Others could remain spotless deep into November before reaching the most treacherous portion of the schedule. Going undefeated is the sport's clearest path to a first-round bye and favorable College Football Playoff positioning, but history suggests chaos always finds its targets.

Here is where the perfect season could end for college football's top contenders in 2026.

Ohio State

Projected first loss: at Texas, Sept. 12

The Longhorns get payback after losing in Columbus last season, handing Ohio State a narrative-setting loss with an offense built to attack an inexperienced defense. The Buckeyes welcome eight new starters on that side of the football, and fall camp is not enough time to solve potential communication issues before facing the Longhorns' collection of playmakers.

Texas should test Ohio State vertically, stretch its linebackers in space and lean on its portal-infused offensive front in the second half. The Buckeyes will be talented -- that is never the concern under Ryan Day -- but replacing that much production creates vulnerability, at least early. With revenge on its mind, Texas makes the decisive plays late and leaves no doubt at home.

Texas

Projected first loss: at Tennessee, Sept. 26

All of the Longhorns' losses last fall came away from home. The Lohghorns will have an early chance to prove last year's road woes have been corrected with an early trip to Tennessee.

Neyland Stadium will be daunting for Arch Manning, who will have to rely on a silent count amid a deafening crowd in one of the SEC's most raucous environments. This might be the only loss of the regular season for Texas.

Oregon

Projected first loss: at Ohio State, Nov. 7

The Ducks may catch the Buckeyes at a bad time this fall, when Ohio State has its back against the wall and needs to win out to ensure a CFP appearance. Oregon should be 8-0 and inside the top five on its way to Ohio Stadium for a marquee matchup down the stretch.

A loss to the Buckeyes won't derail an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, but it will offer more ammunition for Dan Lanning's detractors concerning Oregon's performance against elite competition. Lanning is 15-8 against ranked opponents with the Ducks, but lopsided CFP losses to Indiana and Ohio State in consecutive years are cause for concern.

Notre Dame

Projected first loss: Miami, Nov. 7

If college football fans are lucky, this rivalry could pit No. 1 against No. 2 in November, with the CFP's top seed on the line. This is where Notre Dame's unbeaten push will end, however, as the combination of high stakes and immense talent on the other side are too much to handle. The Hurricanes should be equipped to challenge the Fighting Irish up front and generate enough explosive plays to turn a fourth-quarter game in their favor.

That loss would eliminate Notre Dame's margin for error and turn the SMU matchup two weeks later into a playoff-elimination game, possibly for both teams. With no conference championship available as a safety net, Marcus Freeman's team must respond immediately. Beat SMU and the playoff résumé survives. Lose again, and Notre Dame is likely out, with BYU serving as its only quality victory.

Georgia

Projected first loss: at South Carolina, Nov. 21

One of the SEC's biggest upsets in several years could unfold at Williams-Brice Stadium the weekend before Georgia's regular-season finale against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs may have already secured another trip to the SEC Championship Game and could get caught looking ahead.

The Gamecocks have three potential first-rounders on their 2026 roster in quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wideout Nyck Harbor and edge rusher Dylan Stewart, and that trio could carry South Carolina against several elite opponents this fall. Shane Beamer has yet to beat Kirby Smart, but he does own seven wins over ranked SEC opponents during his tenure. Overlooking the Gamecocks would be unwise, given their talent.

Indiana

Projected first loss: Ohio State, Oct. 17

Indiana's first six games offer little resistance, which sounds ideal until a battle-tested Ohio State comes to town. The Hoosiers may arrive unbeaten and celebrated, but nothing in their accommodating opening stretch will replicate the speed, depth and physicality the Buckeyes bring. Ohio State will pressure Indiana's offense, challenge its protection plan and make every possession feel more important than anything the Hoosiers experienced in September.

Indiana is talented enough to make this competitive, but the season's first legitimate heavyweight test becomes its first loss -- a reminder that an unbeaten record doesn't always tell the whole story. This is where Indiana's nation-leading 22-game winning streak will end.

Miami

Projected first loss: N/A

It would not be the least bit surprising if the Miami-Notre Dame winner in November is college football's lone unbeaten entering the postseason. That speaks to both teams' elite rosters and favorable paths to 12 wins. Clemson and Virginia Tech are the ACC games to watch for the Hurricanes.

Texas Tech

Projected first loss: at Oklahoma State, Nov. 14

The Big 12 frontrunners after another impressive transfer portal haul, the Red Raiders could run into some trouble late before making another appearance in the conference championship game.

With a spot in the title matchup seemingly clinched, we're looking at the trip to Stillwater against a very different Cowboys team. Oklahoma State has more than 70 new players on its roster under first-year coach Eric Morris and has won two of its last three against Texas Tech at home.

LSU

Projected first loss: at Ole Miss, Sept. 19

No opponent will want a regular-season game more than Ole Miss in this spot. The Rebels have spent the offseason hearing about LSU's championship expectations, its transfer haul and Lane Kiffin's opportunity to win immediately in Baton Rouge. That creates an emotional edge no coaching staff can manufacture. Ole Miss will play faster, feed off the crowd and approach every possession like the season depends on it.

LSU may own the deeper roster, but rivalry games turn on urgency, turnovers and which team handles the moment. The Rebels land the first punch, survive LSU's response and finish the job late, handing Kiffin his first loss with the Tigers.

Alabama

Projected first loss: Georgia, Oct. 10

The Crimson Tide haven't lost to Smart in Tuscaloosa, but that changes in October. Until Alabama shows some semblance of a rushing attack, it's hard to go against what both teams showed in Atlanta last season during a one-sided league title game.

Georgia beats Alabama because this matchup will be decided where the Bulldogs want it -- at the line of scrimmage. Georgia should own the physicality edge on both sides, wearing down an Alabama front still searching for the consistency and toughness Kalen DeBoer has emphasized during fall camp.

Ole Miss

Projected first loss: at Texas, Oct. 24

Unbeaten and inside the top 10, Pete Golding's first season with the Rebels will have passed the sniff test to this point. Ole Miss can scheme its way through several difficult matchups this fall, but winning at Texas requires the Rebels to overcome a considerable talent deficit.

The Longhorns should hold advantages along both lines of scrimmage, in the secondary and throughout an offense loaded with game-changing options unless Kewan Lacy has his way.

The Rebels will create uncomfortable moments, but Texas can absorb those punches without abandoning its plan. Eventually, the Longhorns' size, speed and roster strength take control, handing Ole Miss its first loss in a championship-level road environment.

Texas A&M

Projected first loss: at LSU, Sept. 26

The Aggies' first road trip of the season won't be a kind one. Few venues punish mistakes like Tiger Stadium when the lights come on. Texas A&M has the talent to trade punches, but communication issues, false starts and wasted possessions become magnified.

LSU's crowd can change the rhythm of a game before its offense takes control, and Texas A&M will have to consistently prove it can manage those moments. LSU feeds off the noise in the second half, creates a turnover and survives.

Oklahoma

Projected first loss: at Georgia, Sept. 26

After beating Michigan in Ann Arbor for a monumental Week 2 win, the Sooners open SEC play two weeks later against the defending league champions. This matchup features two defenses capable of controlling the afternoon. The first team to 20 points may win this slugfest. The Sooners will make this uncomfortable and keep the margin tight, but Georgia owns the stronger difference-makers in the trenches.

In a game where explosive plays are scarce, one short field or turnover could decide everything. Oklahoma's defense gives it a chance, but the offense will struggle to sustain drives against the Bulldogs' speed and depth. Georgia wins the physical battle and prevails.