Predicting what the next five years for each head coach in the Big Ten could look like

This week, the loyal listeners of the Cover 3 Podcasts provided some great questions for us to tackle, and we did our best to provide some answers. One of the most intriguing of the bunch that we tackled in this week's mailbag episode was the future of each Big Ten head coach.

We did our best to guess where P.J. Fleck might land if he were to leave Minnesota for a different job in the next five years, whether Ryan Day might be wooed by the NFL at some point in that time, if Mark Dantonio will still be coaching or retired and more on a case-by-case basis throughout the league's 14 active head coaches.

Will Jim Harbaugh still be the coach of Michigan in five years? If not, where is he? In the NFL? At home eating a steak and drinking milk? Perhaps he'll be the Michigan athletic director or some other dignitary within the athletic department.

Paul Chryst, as we all know, will almost certainly still be at Wisconsin, because when is Wisconsin ever going to have a more Wisconsin head coach than Paul Chryst.

But that was just one of many topics tackled in a loaded mailbag episode that also included some comparisons between Ohio State and Georgia in 2019, whether Bulldogs fans are wishing they still had Justin Fields, the coaches who hate nerds the most, what mascots you would take into battle against 10,000 third graders, the ACC's struggles so far in 2019, whether Jayden Daniels can lead Arizona State to a Pac-12 South title along with many more on and off the field questions.

