Preseason favorite South Florida kicks off AAC schedule on CBS Sports Network

When the American Athletic Conference held its annual media days last month, South Florida Bulls was picked as the overwhelming favorite to win the league in 2017. There's a ton of excitement about Bulls football this fall with several key players back from last year's 10-win season and the arrival of Charlie Strong as coach.

USF is one several teams getting a one-week head-start on the 2017 season, taking the field for the first game on Aug. 26 at San Jose State Spartans . That game, along with the Pac-12-Mountain West matchup of Oregon State Beavers at Colorado State Rams earlier in the day, will kick off CBS Sports Network's coverage of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, the Service Academies and more in 2017.

UCF Knights and Memphis Tigers will be on the field and on CBS Sports Network for a doubleheader the following Thursday (Aug. 31) as the rest of the conference -- and the rest of college football -- take the field across Labor Day weekend.

One note from the broadcasting side: Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray and former Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman David Diehl will be joining the CBS Sports Network as analysts.

Check out the kickoff times and TV info for the first month of the college football season on CBS Sports Network below (all times ET):

Saturday, Aug. 26

Oregon State at Colorado State (2:30 p.m.)



USF at San Jose State (7:30 p.m.)



Thursday, Aug. 31

Florida International Golden Panthers at UCF (6 p.m.)



Louisiana Monroe at Memphis (9:15 p.m.)



Friday, Sept. 1

Fordham at Army West Point Black Knights (6 p.m.)



Boston College Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies (9:30 p.m.)



Saturday, Sept. 2

Kentucky Wildcats at Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (4 p.m.)



Vanderbilt Commodores at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8 p.m.)



Saturday, Sept. 9

Buffalo Bulls at Army (12 p.m.)



Tulane Green Wave at Navy Midshipmen (3:30 p.m.)



Mississippi State Bulldogs at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7:30 p.m.)



Saturday, Sept. 16

Iowa State Cyclones at Akron Zips (12 p.m.)



Virginia Tech Hokies at East Carolina Pirates (3:30 p.m.)



Oregon Ducks at Wyoming Cowboys ( 7 p.m.)



Stanford Cardinal at San Diego State Aztecs (10:30 p.m.)



Saturday, Sept. 23

American Athletic Conference TBD (12 p.m.)



Cincinnati Bearcats at Navy (3:30 p.m.)



San Diego State at Air Force Falcons (7 p.m.)



Friday, Sept. 29

Brigham Young Cougars at Utah State Aggies (8 p.m.)



Saturday, Sept. 30