Preseason favorite South Florida kicks off AAC schedule on CBS Sports Network
Charlie Strong and USF kick off the CBS Sports Network 2017 schedule
When the American Athletic Conference held its annual media days last month, South Florida Bulls was picked as the overwhelming favorite to win the league in 2017. There's a ton of excitement about Bulls football this fall with several key players back from last year's 10-win season and the arrival of Charlie Strong as coach.
USF is one several teams getting a one-week head-start on the 2017 season, taking the field for the first game on Aug. 26 at San Jose State Spartans . That game, along with the Pac-12-Mountain West matchup of Oregon State Beavers at Colorado State Rams earlier in the day, will kick off CBS Sports Network's coverage of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, the Service Academies and more in 2017.
UCF Knights and Memphis Tigers will be on the field and on CBS Sports Network for a doubleheader the following Thursday (Aug. 31) as the rest of the conference -- and the rest of college football -- take the field across Labor Day weekend.
One note from the broadcasting side: Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray and former Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman David Diehl will be joining the CBS Sports Network as analysts.
Check out the kickoff times and TV info for the first month of the college football season on CBS Sports Network below (all times ET):
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Oregon State at Colorado State (2:30 p.m.)
- USF at San Jose State (7:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 31
-
Florida International Golden Panthers
at UCF (6 p.m.)
- Louisiana Monroe at Memphis (9:15 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 1
- Fordham at
Army West Point Black Knights
(6 p.m.)
-
Boston College Eagles
at
Northern Illinois Huskies
(9:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 2
-
Kentucky Wildcats
at
Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
(4 p.m.)
-
Vanderbilt Commodores
at
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
(8 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 9
-
Buffalo Bulls
at Army (12 p.m.)
-
Tulane Green Wave
at
Navy Midshipmen
(3:30 p.m.)
-
Mississippi State Bulldogs
at
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
(7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 16
-
Iowa State Cyclones
at
Akron Zips
(12 p.m.)
-
Virginia Tech Hokies
at
East Carolina Pirates
(3:30 p.m.)
-
Oregon Ducks
at
Wyoming Cowboys
( 7 p.m.)
-
Stanford Cardinal
at
San Diego State Aztecs
(10:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 23
- American Athletic Conference TBD (12 p.m.)
-
Cincinnati Bearcats
at Navy (3:30 p.m.)
- San Diego State at
Air Force Falcons
(7 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 29
-
Brigham Young Cougars
at
Utah State Aggies
(8 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 30
- American Athletic Conference TBD (12 p.m.)
-
Texas-El Paso Miners
at Army (3:30 p.m.)
- Air Force at
New Mexico Lobos
(7 p.m.)
- Northern Illinois at San Diego State (10:30 p.m.)
Add a Comment