Hurricanes Isaias has affected travel plans around the country, and that includes President Donald Trump. Originally, Trump planned to be in attendance when No. 2 Georgia faced No. 6 Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, but the Tuscaloosa Police Department told AL.com that he scrapped the trip due to the impending storm.

Trump has attended several Alabama football games throughout his tenure, and he's friendly with legendary coach Nick Saban, who has expressed support for Trump as it pertains to the Protect College Sports Act.

In 2018, Trump made the trip down to Atlanta for the College Playoff National Championship, which the Crimson Tide won due to overtime heroics from Tua Tagovailoa. The next year, in 2019, Trump was at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the shootout that was LSU vs. Alabama.

While weather may have nixed this trip, Trump has gotten to watch a little college football in person this season. He was in Knoxville just two weeks ago when Texas triumphed over Tennessee, 20-17.

For the moment, Hurricanes Isaias isn't expected to change much about the game itself. Both teams are planning to play on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa as scheduled, but the SEC is monitoring the storm and the kickoff time could be altered slightly.

The storm is expected to bring locally heavy rain, potential flooding, high winds and isolated tornadoes throughout the Southeast this weekend, although the exact path is still unknown.

According to both coaches, the teams are preparing as normal for the game, since the weather is well outside of their control. Wet-ball drills and mental preparation are all that can be done for now.

"Depends on the level of weather you get, it would affect what happens," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said, according to 247Sports. "It's just -- that's not my area of expertise. I'm just getting our football team ready. It hasn't affected us much, other than we're doing wet ball drills and get wet ball involved in some of our team reps, just like we did last week at times, preparing for the rain a week ago. I'm not really involved in too much."