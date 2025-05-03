President Donald Trump is considering an executive order aimed at greater scrutiny towards name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in college athletics following a meeting with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, according to the Wall Street Journal. Saban, a vocal critic of NIL's impact on college athletics, reportedly proposed NIL "reform" rather than elimination, according to the Journal.

Trump was in Tuscaloosa during the week to give the university's commencement address.

An executive order would likely still need congressional action, NCAA president Charlie Baker told Dennis Dodd in April. A potential order comes on the heels of a landmark case (House v. NCAA); however, there are details to be ironed out. Judge Claudia Wilken threatened to reject the settlement last month citing roster limits.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who previously had stints as the coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, also said he spoke with the Trump administration about NIL.

"College football is the heart and soul of America — but it's in danger if we don't level the playing field," Tuberville posted on X.