President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order preventing any football games from going head-to-head with the annual meeting between Army and Navy, he said in a post Saturday night on his Truth Social app.

The most recent meeting between the two academies, which ended in a thrilling 17-16 Navy win, was played on Dec. 13. The game kicked off at 3 p.m. ET. The LA Bowl, which saw Washington defeat Boise State 38-10, kicked off at 3:30 p.m. This was an unusual situation, as Army vs. Navy is played a week after conference championship games and, for many years, with no other football games in the time slot.

CBS Sports has been the broadcaster of Army vs. Navy since 1996 and holds the rights until 2038.

Trump's full Truth Social post:

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions - Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE! "Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!



"On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America's unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!"

Trump's statement does not specify whether the order will extend beyond football games to include other sports scheduled for early December. However, his reference to postseason football could imply more than bowl games. As reported by CBS Sports, some proposals to expand the College Football Playoff to 24 teams include moving Army vs. Navy up a week to the first Saturday in December.

An executive order "has the force of law within the executive branch," Jill Hasday, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Minnesota, explained in a 2017 interview with CBS News. Trump has used them extensively in his second term, setting a record for orders issued in the first 100 days after retaking the presidency in January 2025. Executive orders carry over to subsequent presidents, though they may be overturned.

The Army-Navy game has been played annually, uninterrupted, since 1930, though the rivalry began in 1890. Navy currently holds the series lead at 64-55-7. President Trump attended the most recent edition of the historic rivalry. The first president to attend the game was Theodore Roosevelt in 1901.