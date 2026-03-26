The push for college sports reform at the White House is moving fast. President Donald Trump has formed five committees on college sports -- covering legislation, rules, NCAA reform, media and player issues -- with meetings expected to begin next week, people familiar with the decision tell CBS Sports. The President's Oversight Committee will collect the groups' recommendations and make final calls.



The news comes on the heels of President Trump's unprecedented "Saving College Sports" roundtable earlier this month in Washington D.C., where dozens of college sports leaders, media executives, pro sports executives and politicians met for two hours at the White House.



CBS Sports can confirm the following leaders have been invited to serve on the five committees:

Legislative Committee

Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director

Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman; Matador Club co-founder

Bryson DeChambeau — LIV Golf player

Ron DeSantis — Governor of Florida

Sarah Hirshland — USOPC CEO

Jonathan Kraft — New England Patriots president

Randy Levine — New York Yankees president

Condoleezza Rice — Former U.S. Secretary of State

Nick Saban — Former Alabama head coach

Adam Silver — NBA commissioner

Rules Committee

Val Ackerman — Big East commissioner

Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director

Charlie Baker — NCAA president

Mack Brown — Former North Carolina head coach

Joe Castiglione — Former Oklahoma athletic director

John Currie — Wake Forest athletic director

Jeremiah Dickey — Boise State athletic director

Scott Dolson — Indiana athletic director

Jonathan Kraft — New England Patriots president

Lou Lamoriello — Former NHL general manager

Urban Meyer — Former Ohio State/Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Tim Pernetti — AAC commissioner

Jim Phillips — ACC commissioner

Jamie Pollard — Iowa State athletic director

Condoleezza Rice — Former U.S. Secretary of State

Greg Sankey — SEC commissioner

Nick Saban — Former Alabama head coach

Tony Petitti — Big Ten commissioner

Brett Yormark — Big 12 commissioner

*Player reps will be added

NCAA Reform

Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director

David Blitzer — Blackstone co-head of private equity

Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman; Matador Club co-founder

Jay Clayton — U.S. attorney

Ron DeSantis — Governor of Florida

Boris Epshteyn — Political strategist

Marc Ganis — SportsCorp president

Gerry Cardinale / Rob Kelin — RedBird Capital

John Donahoe — Stanford athletic director

Randy Levine — New York Yankees president

Tim Pernetti — AAC commissioner

Jim Phillips — ACC commissioner

Tony Petitti — Big Ten commissioner

Steve Ross — Miami Dolphins owner

Adam Silver — NBA commissioner

Jack Swarbrick — Former Notre Dame athletic director

Brett Yormark — Big 12 commissioner

Greg Sankey — SEC commissioner

Media Committee

David Blitzer — Blackstone co-head of private equity

Gerry Cardinale — RedBird Capital founder and managing partner

Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman; Matador Club co-founder

Jay Clayton — U.S. attorney

Boris Epshteyn — Political strategist

Marc Ganis — SportsCorp president

Jim Phillips — ACC commissioner

Tim Pernetti — AAC commissioner

Tony Petitti — Big Ten commissioner

Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director

Greg Sankey — SEC commissioner

James Pitaro — ESPN chairman

Eric Shanks — Fox Sports CEO

Brett Yormark — Big 12 commissioner

Player Issues Committee

Bryson DeChambeau — LIV Golf player

Rob Klein — IMG

Lou Lamoriello — Former NHL general manager

Seth Levinson — ACES Baseball co-founder and agent

Tim Tebow — Former Florida quarterback

Charlie Ward — Former Florida State quarterback

Tiger Woods — PGA Tour player

*Player agent reps will be added

President's Oversight Committee