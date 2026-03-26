President Trump forms committees as push for college sports reform takes another step forward
These formations come on the heels of a college sports roundtable that took place at the White House earlier this month
The push for college sports reform at the White House is moving fast. President Donald Trump has formed five committees on college sports -- covering legislation, rules, NCAA reform, media and player issues -- with meetings expected to begin next week, people familiar with the decision tell CBS Sports. The President's Oversight Committee will collect the groups' recommendations and make final calls.
The news comes on the heels of President Trump's unprecedented "Saving College Sports" roundtable earlier this month in Washington D.C., where dozens of college sports leaders, media executives, pro sports executives and politicians met for two hours at the White House.
CBS Sports can confirm the following leaders have been invited to serve on the five committees:
Legislative Committee
- Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director
- Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman; Matador Club co-founder
- Bryson DeChambeau — LIV Golf player
- Ron DeSantis — Governor of Florida
- Sarah Hirshland — USOPC CEO
- Jonathan Kraft — New England Patriots president
- Randy Levine — New York Yankees president
- Condoleezza Rice — Former U.S. Secretary of State
- Nick Saban — Former Alabama head coach
- Adam Silver — NBA commissioner
Rules Committee
- Val Ackerman — Big East commissioner
- Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director
- Charlie Baker — NCAA president
- Mack Brown — Former North Carolina head coach
- Joe Castiglione — Former Oklahoma athletic director
- John Currie — Wake Forest athletic director
- Jeremiah Dickey — Boise State athletic director
- Scott Dolson — Indiana athletic director
- Jonathan Kraft — New England Patriots president
- Lou Lamoriello — Former NHL general manager
- Urban Meyer — Former Ohio State/Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
- Tim Pernetti — AAC commissioner
- Jim Phillips — ACC commissioner
- Jamie Pollard — Iowa State athletic director
- Condoleezza Rice — Former U.S. Secretary of State
- Greg Sankey — SEC commissioner
- Nick Saban — Former Alabama head coach
- Tony Petitti — Big Ten commissioner
- Brett Yormark — Big 12 commissioner
*Player reps will be added
NCAA Reform
- Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director
- David Blitzer — Blackstone co-head of private equity
- Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman; Matador Club co-founder
- Jay Clayton — U.S. attorney
- Ron DeSantis — Governor of Florida
- Boris Epshteyn — Political strategist
- Marc Ganis — SportsCorp president
- Gerry Cardinale / Rob Kelin — RedBird Capital
- John Donahoe — Stanford athletic director
- Randy Levine — New York Yankees president
- Tim Pernetti — AAC commissioner
- Jim Phillips — ACC commissioner
- Tony Petitti — Big Ten commissioner
- Steve Ross — Miami Dolphins owner
- Adam Silver — NBA commissioner
- Jack Swarbrick — Former Notre Dame athletic director
- Brett Yormark — Big 12 commissioner
- Greg Sankey — SEC commissioner
Media Committee
- David Blitzer — Blackstone co-head of private equity
- Gerry Cardinale — RedBird Capital founder and managing partner
- Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman; Matador Club co-founder
- Jay Clayton — U.S. attorney
- Boris Epshteyn — Political strategist
- Marc Ganis — SportsCorp president
- Jim Phillips — ACC commissioner
- Tim Pernetti — AAC commissioner
- Tony Petitti — Big Ten commissioner
- Pete Bevacqua — Notre Dame athletic director
- Greg Sankey — SEC commissioner
- James Pitaro — ESPN chairman
- Eric Shanks — Fox Sports CEO
- Brett Yormark — Big 12 commissioner
Player Issues Committee
- Bryson DeChambeau — LIV Golf player
- Rob Klein — IMG
- Lou Lamoriello — Former NHL general manager
- Seth Levinson — ACES Baseball co-founder and agent
- Tim Tebow — Former Florida quarterback
- Charlie Ward — Former Florida State quarterback
- Tiger Woods — PGA Tour player
*Player agent reps will be added
President's Oversight Committee
- Cody Campbell — Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman
- Ron DeSantis — Governor of Florida
- Douglas Girod — Kansas chancellor
- Jeffrey Gold — Nebraska chancellor
- James Clements — Former Clemson president
- Randy Levine — New York Yankees president
- Jere Morehead — Georgia president
- Donde Plowman — Tennessee chancellor
- Taylor Randall — Utah president
- Lee Roberts — North Carolina chancellor