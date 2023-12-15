One of the top players in the transfer portal will be staying in the SEC. Former Florida EDGE Princely Umanmielen has transferred to Ole Miss, he announced on Friday, following an official visit earlier in the week. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Ole Miss is scheduled to visit Florida on Nov. 23, 2024, as part of the conference's new schedule.

Umanmielen is the top-ranked EDGE rusher and No. 8 overall player in the transfer portal class, according to 247Sports, and was a second-team All-SEC selection from the conference's coaches. This, after he led the Gators with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. In his 36-game career at Florida, he has 24.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

"His [Umanmielen] lower-body strength is off the charts," said Florida outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson prior to Umanmielen's transfer. "This guy's lower body is really, really strong so he's never off balance. You look at him and he can bend and has all the pass-rush tools. But his lower body is so strong he's always in control of his game. He can do everything."

Umanmielen's commitment is massive for an Ole Miss defense that is predicated on creating havoc in the offensive backfield. The Rebels finished No. 4 in the SEC in tackles for loss per game in 2023 with 6.42 and No. 5 in sacks with 2.83.