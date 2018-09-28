Princeton vs. Columbia odds, line, start time: Expert picks, predictions from college football insider

The Ivy League season kicks off Friday as the Columbia Lions host the Princeton Tigers at 6 p.m. ET. In the latest Columbia vs. Princeton odds, the visiting Tigers are favored by 12 points, while the over-under, or total points oddsmakers expect to be scored, is 60. Princeton pounded Butler and Monmouth to open its 2018 season, while Columbia downed NEC preseason favorite Central Connecticut State and Georgetown. This is the first home game of the season for the Lions. Before you make any Princeton vs. Columbia picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt knows Princeton has run over its two opponents and the Tigers are adept at both the run and the pass. Against Butler, the Tigers gained 326 yards rushing on 44 attempts. They ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. Against Georgetown, John Lovett passed for 332 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. The team also ran for 285 yards. Senior wideout Jesper Horsted caught three touchdowns against Monmouth, becoming the all-time leading TD receiver in Princeton history.

But just because Princeton's explosive offense hasn't been contained doesn't mean it'll cover Friday.

Columbia held Georgetown scoreless until the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand. Its run defense has been elite, allowing just 70 yards on 50 carries on the year, a scant 1.4 yards per carry.

Columbia's offense has been balanced and effective. The three-quarterback system has gained 387 yards throwing the ball and 316 yards rushing it. One of those QBs, Ty Lenhart, is 0 for 2 passing but has run for three scores.

The Lions have had the Tigers' number too, winning three straight in this series.

