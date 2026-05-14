Contracts can lead to major drama in the current college football landscape.

That proved to be the case for Ole Miss a few times this cycle. While the situation with linebacker Luke Ferrelli drew the most attention as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney accused the Rebels of tampering to flip their transfer linebacker signee, Ole Miss also dealt with a similar situation with standout pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

The month or two after Lane Kiffin departed Oxford for Baton Rouge were among the wildest in recent college football history.

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Not only did the Rebels make a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, but they were trying to retain their roster -- with LSU pushing for many of their best players -- but also recruit in the portal and secure a waiver for star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

One thing Ole Miss felt it accomplished in that chaotic period was retaining Umanmielen.

Umanmielen's change of heart

The All-SEC edge rusher finished the 2025 season with a team-high nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. The Rebels rewarded him with a new contract, which sources said Umanmielen signed.

But just two days before the portal was set to close, Umanmielen announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

There was an obvious team to beat the moment he did so -- LSU.

Ole Miss knew it. LSU knew it. The question was just how quickly Umanmielen would commit.

There was just one problem for Umanmielen: The Rebels weren't willing to enter him into the transfer portal.

Umanmielen had just signed a contract with Ole Miss. The Rebels planned to contest his entry, arguing he wasn't allowed to use the portal after resigning under the terms of his deal. It turned into a starring contest for a few days. Ole Miss wanted to keep its roster together and not suffer a blow via LSU, a staff mostly made up of former Rebels coaches and personnel.

There was also a mid-six-figure buyout that had to be figured out if Umanmielen were to transfer elsewhere.

Ultimately, Ole Miss entered Umanmielen into the portal.

Umanmielen's name popped up in the portal on Jan. 21. He signed with the Tigers a few hours later.

It's an example of the portal cycle's craziness and the tampering that happens in the background. The Rebels managed to win some major retention battles with LSU, including superstar running back Kewan Lacy, but they weren't able to hold onto everyone.

Umanmielen is now a preseason All-American candidate for the Tigers and part of what will be a rich and contentious tapestry that ties LSU and Ole Miss together ahead of a Sept. 19 clash in Oxford later this season.